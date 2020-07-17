Summer carnival sets up shop in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — An entertainment company known for its traveling fairs and carnivals has set up shop in Florence near Bed Bath and Beyond and The Home Depot.

Thursday was their first day operating under Governor Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order requiring face masks.

The company, Kissel Entertainment, is the same one that put on the Albertville Summer Carnival earlier in July. Residents there were concerned about the carnival’s operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kissel Entertainment told WHNT News 19 they were taking precautions to keep employees and guests as safe and healthy as possible.

When the carnival opened in Florence on Wednesday, guests were not required to wear masks, but employees were.

Under the governor’s amended order, guests are now required to wear them as well.

We reached out to Kissel Entertainment to hear how they feel the amended order will affect business and what changes they plan to make; however, no one was immediately available for comment.

The carnival will remain in Florence through July 19.