Successful vaccinations at veterans home a welcome end to 2020, officials say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Many residents at veterans homes in the state of Alabama received a coronavirus vaccine this week.

It has been a long 2020 for the souls inside the Tut Fann Veterans Home. 97 cases of coronavirus at the home this year, with deaths as well.

It’s been the challenge of center administrator Belinda Schrimsher’s career.

“We’ve had to think outside the box in regards to visitation, isolation, and those types of things,” Schrimsher said.

But good news arrived on the 366th day of the year via a shot in the arm.

“Everybody knows this is a novel fight we’ve been engaged in, and we’ve learned a lot of lessons over the last nine months,” Alabama Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Kent Davis said to News 19. “That’s why today is even more of a milestone event. Because we really do feel like this is going to be an important tool in that nine month battle we’ve all been engaged in.”

“We’ve been planning on this for a long time,” Schrimsher said. “It’s part of our disaster plan of what we would do during a pandemic and having to give things like vaccines out. So we have been planning for this for a long time, so it was an opportunity for us to dust off that plan and use it.”

Davis said Thursday’s vaccinations for residents and staffers could not have gone any smoother.

“This program, the vaccination program that we’re seeing this week, is indeed a milestone event,” Davis said. “And I’ve seen spirits uplifted as a result of it.”

It brings relief and much needed optimism for the new year, Schrimsher said.

“We are hoping that it allows us to open our doors back up to our families and our visitors and everybody to come back in.”