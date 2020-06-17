Study Says Steroid Dexamethasone Shows Promise As Treatment For COVID-19

(WHNT) – Dexamethasone, a widely available steroid is now being touted as a potential treatment for those sickest with COVID-19.

Researchers in the United Kingdom released their findings on a trial with the drug— saying a 10-day regimen of dexamethasone reduced the risk of death by a third for patients on a ventilator.

The steroid didn’t have the same positive effects on patients without the need for a ventilator or extra oxygen.

The drug is typically used as a treatment for arthritis, severe allergies and some types of cancer.