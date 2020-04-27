Students’ senior art show going online due to COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. – Art students aren’t getting their work into a gallery, because COVID-19 shut them down. So this year, they’re going online.

Seniors from Athens State University and the Alabama Center for the Arts are having their art show online. The LOOK Spring 2020 Senior Exhibit is normally shown at the Center’s gallery, but due to COVID-19, it’s closed.

“These past few weeks have been a challenging time for everyone,” Jessica Spowart said in a news release. Spowart is Athens State University’s Assistant Professor of Art and Graphic Design at the Alabama Center for the Arts. “I am truly amazed by this talented and resilient group of artists. Their virtual exhibit is a shining example of how the arts, and creative spirit, is something that the coronavirus pandemic is powerless against.”

The work of 10 seniors is online at the gallery now not only for viewing, but for purchasing.