Student athlete at Randolph tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Randolph School in Huntsville has canceled all 7-12th grade athletic practices for the week after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the school said all facilities will receive additional thorough cleaning and disinfecting before practices or training activities resume.

The statement says the school will communicate directly with families as it relates to specific plans for resuming.

The school closed the statement by saying, “At Randolph, the safety and security of our students will continue to be the highest priority.”