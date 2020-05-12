Steak n’ Shake to permanently close 57 locations amid pandemic

Steak ‘n Shake chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN Newsource) – Steak n’ Shake is closing dozens of locations due to financial woes.

The chain’s parent company announced Monday that 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down.

The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy.

The company didn’t name which locations were affected.

Steak n’ Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants, last year it had 624. Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others had drive-thru service.

The company’s first franchise debuted in 1939.