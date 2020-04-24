State senator says it’s not safe for Legislature to return May 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Sen. Vivian Figures wants to push back the return of the Alabama Legislature until September, saying it’s not safe because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Figures, a Democrat from Mobile, sent a letter Friday to Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh questioning the need for a return to Montgomery May 4, just days after the state’s stay at home order is scheduled to expire.

Figures cited the advanced age of many lawmakers as one reason for waiting to reconvene and finish the session’s business and also said there’s no way to practice safe social distancing in the Senate chamber.

“Please do not put our lives at risk when it is so not necessary,” she wrote.

Figures also wrote that the passage of state budgets could wait until September, when a clearer picture of the state’s revenue and consumer behavior would be available.

A response from Marsh wasn’t immediately available.