State reports 51 cases of COVID-19, still only 2 for north Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health says there are now 51 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The chart posted to the ADPH website says the counts for Limestone and Madison Counties remains at one each.

The number of cases in Jefferson Counties continues to rise – it’s now at 25. Lee County, where a healthcare worker at East Alabama Medical Center tested positive, is also seeing a steep increase with 8 cases.

There are still no deaths associated with the COVID-19 cases in the state of Alabama.

Resources from the ADPH

Resources and Updates from CDC

For the latest on COVID-19, visit the CDC Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) website.

