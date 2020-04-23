Watch Live
State office receives funds to help supply polling locations with PPE

(WHNT) – The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office has money aimed to help counties keep their polling places safe and sanitary for upcoming elections.

Wednesday, the state received more than 6.4 million from the COVID-19 stimulus package.

Another 1.2 million will be donated from the office itself, which will be used to reimburse counties for election preparation and expenses.

The money will help pay for masks, gloves, disinfectant and professional cleaning services.

The money will be available for the July 14th and November 3rd elections.

