State of Emergency issued, public schools to close, 2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency due to the growing threat of coronavirus in the state. Ivey also announced plans to close all public K-12 schools in the state for two and a half weeks.

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris announced a second positive COVID-19 case, this time in Jefferson County. He also said there are three other preliminary reports of cases that he expects to be able to announce sometime Friday night, but he didn't have specific information during the 5:00 p.m. news conference.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey specified the closure saying schools will close starting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. He further clarified by saying there would no e-learning for public schools during this time. The schools are closed.

This closure will also impact all extracurricular activities.

Mackey said state leaders hoped the extra time would help parents adequately plan for the planned time off as they know it will be a hardship for some. But, he also said the closure is important to minimize the spread of the virus as well as giving the school systems plenty of time to sanitize.

During the news conference, there was a question about food for students on free or reduced lunch. Mackey said the state is working with schools to prepare and deliver food to those who need it, but he wasn't able to offer any specifics on how that will happen just yet.

The state has also started a toll-free hotline for the public to call as they try to determine if they should seek testing for the virus. That phone number is 888-264-2256.