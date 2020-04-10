State health officials reinforce importance of wearing masks in public

A woman covers her face to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus in Washington, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The District of Columbia is under a stay-home order for all residents in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Health said Friday people should wear a protective face covering when they go out in public to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In a message released Friday, health officials stressed the importance of also continuing to stay home, practice social distancing and frequently washing and sanitizing hands.

The health department said a scarf, bandanna or other face covering can be used. Officials asked that medical masks be donated instead of worn by private citizens.

“Please remember that medical masks need to be reserved for use by our hospitals, first responders and other health care providers to protect them and to make sure they are available when we need their help,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre. “If you have extra medical masks, gowns or gloves please donate these.”

You can find a list of places accepting donations of personal protective equipment here.

Anyone wishing to donate face masks for home health care patients can contact Dr. Choona Lang at 334-206-5696 or at Choona.Lang@adph.state.al.us. Instructions on how to make face masks can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.