State expands COVID-19 testing for long-term care residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health says it will now test both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents of long-term care facilities for COVID-19 at its Bureau of Clinical Laboratories.

The department said Wednesday evening it was widening the conditions to test high-risk people before symptoms appear, in an effort to lessen the risk of the novel coronavirus spreading. It also would allow timely case investigations and earlier contact tracing, officials said.

For testing, the patient must be a resident of a long-term care facility that has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents of staff. Testing also can be ordered for hospitalized patients with symptoms, health care facility workers and first responders with symptoms, or people who have underlying medical conditions that place them at a higher risk of complications.

Providers can order testing for anyone who doesn’t meet the criteria, but health officials said they would have to use a commercial or clinical laboratory with which they have an agreement.

More information about testing is available on the ADPH website. A list of test sites can be found here, under the “Test Sites” tab.