State corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections said Thursday that one of its employees had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

ADOC said an administrative employee tested positive but did not identify where the employee worked, citing security and health privacy laws.

Everyone who had contact with the employee is in self-quarantine for a 14-day period, officials said.

No inmates have tested positive, officials said. Inmates would be tested under physician orders only.

ADOC officials said they are working to reduce the risk of coronavirus in facilities by increased sanitizing of facilities, temperature screening staff before they enter facilities, and suspending visits and work release.

Updates from ADOC will be posted online for friends and family of inmates.