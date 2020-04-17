South Florida doctors to treat COVID-19 patients with stem cells

(WHNT) – Doctors in South Florida are starting trials on a new method to treat patients with the most severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Some doctors are now using stem cells from umbilical cords.

Dr. Camillo Ricordi from the UM Millser School of Medicine and the Jackson health system says that stem cells are typically used for improving kidney function and treating diabetes.

But in China and Israel, they’ve been given to COVID-19 patients through an IV, and they are showing remarkable improvements.

Dr. Camillo Ricordi says “If you see the image of the lung, the white-gray area is the affected area of the lung. within days, from February 2nd to February 9th, we had almost complete resolution.”

Stem cells have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, and can detect tissue injury, and promote repar and regeneration— healing the infected area.

Dr. Ricordi says the new method has been FDA approved, and 12 patients will be used in the stem cell study.

The doctor says the benefit of these trials is that results will come within days… not months or years.