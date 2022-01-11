South Alabama woman battles COVID-19 for third time

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A Spanish Fort woman is once again battling COVID-19 this week. Jennifer Pratschner has tested positive for the virus three times since 2020.

“This time the fever went up, a lot of body aches, very weak. Headache was insane and my chest was very tight,” said Pratschner.

She tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday and by Sunday she was in the ER as her symptoms worsened.

“When I woke up I was trying to cough and in my mid-back there was so much pain,” she continued.

Jennifer is a cancer survivor and doctors say her immune system is weak. Each time she’s tested positive she’s been symptomatic. Even though she’s had the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment and COVID-19 vaccines she remains vulnerable to the virus.

“I’ve had both vaccines and I’m taking all of the precautions, but yeah my immune system takes a hit. I’m on Vitamin D3, a crazy amount every day,” Pratschner added.

On Monday Jennifer was home in bed trying to rest as much as she can. She is staying isolated in her room away from her family.

“Going into the ER not sure if they were going to admit me to the hospital and if I was going to see my family again. I don’t want to go there with my head. The last two times I had COVID I had symptoms for about 15 days. This variant is supposed to be shorter and I’m hoping that’s true,” she said.