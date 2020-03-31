Social Security Administration says benefits will continue on time

The Social Security Administration said Tuesday that it will continue to pay out Social Security and Supplemental Security Income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefits won’t be affected by the recent outbreak, officials said, but people should be wary of scammers who may try to trick people out of their payments.

“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Andrew Saul said in a news release. “I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”

Scammers may try to trick people into providing personal information or payment through a number of methods, such as gift cards and wire transfers, officials said.

When it comes to the economic stimulus payments coming as a result of the recently-passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, payments will come from the Department of the Treasury, and not the Social Security Administration, officials said. Information on those payments will come later, officials said, and the Social Security Administration will not have that information.

Anyone with questions can contact their local Social Security office by phone. The SSA national 800 number is 1-800-772-1213; hours have changed to 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and the national number is experiencing longer wait times than normal, officials said.