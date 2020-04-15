‘So far, so good’ – Madison County leaders seem optimistic on ability to start a ‘new normal’

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – “So far, so good” – that’s how Crestwood Medical Center decided to open Wednesday’s news conference. She said she considered beginning with “all is well” but ultimately decided that was too arrogant of a statement.

The overall theme of Wednesday’s news conference in Madison County was that what we are doing to flatten the curve is working…but that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear. They say we have to keep up with social distancing to keep minimizing the spread of coronavirus.

“We are one birthday, one funeral, one graduation event from seeing a spike in cases,” stated Hudson.

She reiterated the importance of wearing a mask to “keep your viruses to yourself.” The CDC is recommending pretty strongly now that everyone use a cloth face covering. Hudson also suggested everyone keep their masks clean and dry, and wash them often.

Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong said the county is already working on a plan to reopen the courthouse. He said they’re ready to take a measured approach to get things back to the “new normal.”

When asked about supplies, Hudson said hospital are having to source from a number of different companies instead of just one company as usual. But they are managing to maintain a needed supply. Strong also addressed the supply issue by praising Huntsville International being here with it’s long runway. Said it has been a big benefit because we’re able to fly products directly into Huntsville.

A New Normal

Chairman Strong and Pam Hudson addressed the idea of getting back to “normal” in Alabama by saying life won’t return to the way it was…but there will be a “new normal”

Hudson went as far as saying that experts will looking for a spike as things reopen. And she believe that if we see one, we’ll pull back saying that was too much, too fast.

Specifically, Strong spoke about plans for the Madison County Courthouse. Those plans include checking the temperature of anyone entering the courthouse.