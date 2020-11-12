Smart thermometers used to track illness trends at schools

More than 60 schools in Alabama are using the Kinsa FLUency health program this year.

Under the program, families get free smart thermometers and are able to see anonymous information on symptoms and illnesses going around school. One school nurse says the early insights help nurses act in order to stop an outbreak before it happens.

“Each week I get a report in my nurse’s portal about what the parents are reporting at each grade level, and the number of students,” said Shemeeka Yarbrough, a nurse at Brookhill Elementary in Athens. “It’s completely anonymous, so I will not see a student’s name. But I can see how many reported in each grade and what symptoms they’re reporting.”

Kinsa says its FLUency program will help nearly 350,000 families this year across almost 4,000 schools in the U.S. and Canada.