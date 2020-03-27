Small Cakes creates “Thrive Together Initiative”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Right this moment, there are lots of people sacrificing their time and possibly their health to help others and there are plenty of people who would like to do something nice for those working so hard.

However, with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, many local agencies and businesses can't allow visitors or donations of food. So, Small Cakes cupcake shop in Huntsville came up with the Thrive Together Initiative.

People can purchase a box of cupcakes through their website and they will coordinate the delivery to a local hero who deserves a sweet pick me up - that way you can stay home and still show that you care.

"Show support to the people who are on the front lines, you know even people at the grocery store, janitorial staff, the trashman," said owner Darcie Flournoy. "Literally so many people can't afford to be on lockdown because they are critical to everything continuing to work."

Prices for a thrive box range from $36 to $42. You can choose between cupcakes or cookies and orders can be made online.