Since they’re not driving as much, some Alabamians are getting a break on insurance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Some insurance companies are returning premiums back to Alabama drivers since more of them are staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Friday.

Ivey’s office said insurers are returning more than $100 million in premiums to Alabama policy holders.

“Here in Alabama, the economic impact is greater than $100 million in payments returned to the pockets of consumers at a time when it is badly needed,” Ivey said in a news release.

According to numbers released by Ivey’s office, State Farm was projected to return the largest amount, about $35 million. Geico was projected to return about $25 million. Allstate, USAA and Progressive also were included in the list.

You can read the full list of insurers here.