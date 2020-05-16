Shoals area sees spike in positive COVID-19 cases

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the number of positive cases in north Alabama continues to rise.

The numbers in the Shoals specifically, saw a significant spike.

Thursday, Helen Keller Hospital released a statement along with a graph of the new data showing how cases have risen over a two-month period.

Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said the rise is being monitored closely.

“We track it on a daily basis and have seen since May 1, the increase in COVID activity and became very concerned almost immediately about what we were seeing,” said Buchanan.

The hospital says the Shoals area saw its first confirmed case on March 19. That number grew to nearly 100 cases by April 30.

The spike occured within the first thirteen days of May where positive cases jumped from 124 to 441.

While the Huntsville area has more people, the new numbers showed that positive cases in the Shoals outnumbered those in Madison, Morgan, and Limestone Counties combined.

The hospital said healthcare leaders continue to receive questions on their perspective in reopening activities across the northwest region. They added while there is reason to be optimistic, there is also reason to be extremely careful.

As of Friday at 4 p.m., Colbert County had 80 confirmed cases, Lauderdale with 109, and Franklin with the most at 296 bringing the total to 485 and a total of 8 deaths.

The hospital president said he understands that people want to get back out and live their lives but he urges that people keep taking precautions to avoid more spikes.