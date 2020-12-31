Shoals Ambulance employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine through Friday

FLORENCE, Ala. — North Alabama Medical Center received 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last week.
Since then the vaccine has been administered to hospital staff, law enforcement, and first responders.
Crews with Shoals Ambulance started receiving vaccinations Wednesday and will continue through Friday.
Their preparation in the fight against COVID-19 began earlier in the year when they underwent training for more effective forms of PPE like N95 masks.
Critical care paramedic Fabian Oden said the year has been a learning curve simply because it was something new and something that rapidly evolved.
Taking it day by day, Oden said he’s thankful the vaccine is adding that extra level of protection.
“It protects our patients who cannot get the vaccine, so children—young children and patients with cancer who are immune compromised,” Oden said.
Even though they now have the vaccine, Shoals Ambulance crews will continue to follow precautions like wearing masks for added protection for patients.
As vaccinations continue, North Alabama Medical Center has an internal campaign that is allowing employees to express their commitment to helping end the pandemic.