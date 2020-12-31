Shoals Ambulance employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine through Friday

FLORENCE, Ala. — Although New Year’s Eve celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic may forgo large crowds, people in the Shoals still plan to welcome 2021 with familiar, albeit, smaller traditions.

"Normally, me and my buddies or me and my family like to sit around and watch the ball drop on the TV in New York, but this year I'll probably just spend it with my buddy Roux and sit alone in my house on the couch," UNA student Nick Walker said.

"Last year, we had like 8 to 9 people at our house but this year we talked about it and, yeah, we're not going to have any,” Jeri Campbell said. “It's just going to be me and my husband and just us watching movies probably because we're too worried about having people over."

For those looking to go out, bars downtown will still be open but with restrictions.

Wildwood Tavern owner Tyler Ross said the bar will only be open at thirty percent capacity, which can be tough on business. Ross said December is Wildwood's biggest month and he relies on those sales to get through January and February.

For those who do venture out, the Florence Police Department wants people to be safe and responsible.

"The biggest threat on New Year's Eve is drinking and driving and so we want to remind everybody that if you are going to go out and participate in an alcoholic beverage or anything of that nature, to do a little bit of preplanning,” Officer Justin Hill said.

Hill said there is always an alternative to getting behind the wheel under the influence, “Either have someone designated that will remain sober and be able to drive you or have the numbers for our local taxi and cab companies or even our rideshare that are available now in the area."