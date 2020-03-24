Seven Jackson County deputies self-quarantined after possible coronavirus exposure

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Seven Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are self-quarantined after arresting a murder suspect who told them he was exposed to the COVID-19 disease, authorities said Tuesday.

James Hunter Scott turned himself in to Bridgeport police over the weekend, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. Scott admitted shooting someone in Jasper, Tenn., Harnen said.

Scott was taken to the Stevenson Police Department and then the Jackson County Jail, where he said he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in Tennessee, Harnen said.

Jasper is located in Marion County, Tenn., just across the state line from Jackson County. Tennessee numbers showed as of Tuesday morning there was one confirmed COVID-19 case there.

Seven deputies are self-quarantined as a result of the arrest, Harnen said. He added that no one showed symptoms, including Scott.

Scott has been extradited to Marion County, Harnen said.