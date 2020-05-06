Senate bill would protect businesses, health care providers from COVID-19 lawsuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A bill introduced in the Alabama Senate aims to shield some businesses and people from civil claims related to the COVID-19 disease.

Senate Bill 330 was introduced Monday and made it out of a Senate committee Tuesday.

If passed and signed into law, the bill would help protect businesses, health care providers, churches, cultural institutions and other entities from being held liable for damages, injury or death suffered as a result of a health emergency claim.

A person suing under those premises will have to provide “clear and convincing evidence” that the business entity acted with wanton, reckless or intentional misconduct, according to the bill. If the business is found at fault, it would not be subject to punitive damages – only actual economic compensation.

The bill would apply retroactively back to March 13.

You can read the full bill here.