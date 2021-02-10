Second shot vital to ending pandemic, health experts say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thousands of people in Alabama are being vaccinated against COVID-19 for the first time Tuesday as we’re in the second day of mass vaccination clinics being open across the state.

Nearly 500,000 people have been immunized in Alabama.

That’s less than 10 percent of the people who live in the state.

As more and more people are being immunized, health experts nationwide are concerned about whether or not people will return for their second dose of the vaccine – a step Huntsville health experts say is vital to ending the pandemic.

Staff at Huntsville Hospital say 99 percent of people who receive their first shot get their second shot – and say of those who miss their second shot, it’s because of circumstances rather than fear.

Health experts say side effects behind the vaccine are generally worse than a shot for the common flu – and the second shot generally has worse side effects than the first.

“Nothing’s guaranteed 100 percent that you won’t have a headache or diarrhea or your arms won’t hurt,” said Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice President of Operations. “We’re definitely not going to promise that. We can promise that we’ll do it in a timely manor and do our best to take care of everybody.”

The severe symptoms Doughty describes aren’t common.

Aches, pains and other common fever symptoms are much more likely, Doughty said.

Doctor Karen Landers, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, says symptoms from the second shot of vaccine can be worse than the common flu shot.

“It’s an expectation that we will see that,” Landers said. “It’s very important that people are prepared, both with their first dose and their second dose to potentially make arrangements in terms of their work, if needed, because again we’ve had a few people not be able to come to work the day after the vaccine.”

Symptoms of the shot are generally gone within 24 hours or less, she says.

The risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus far outweigh the side effects of the vaccines, Landers said.

“They can have long term symptoms with COVID,” she said. “They can have death to occur with COVID. If we look at that, certainly 24 hours of having minor symptoms that can be relieved by over the counter medicine. Again, those minor symptoms are far, far less than what a person potentially can experience with this severe disease.”