HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A second Huntsville City Schools teacher has been diagnosed with COVID-19, school officials said Wednesday.

This time a teacher at Huntsville Junior High School tested positive, school district officials said. The teacher had not been at school since March 16, they said.

No other information about the teacher was given. The district said school families and staff had been notified.

A Morris Elementary School teacher was the first diagnosed case in the school system last week.