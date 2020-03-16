Sec. of State John Merrill seeks postponement of March 31 runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Secretary of State says the National Emergency and AL State of Emergency should qualify for an emergency postponement of the March 31 Runnoff Election. Merrill has requested an “emergency opinion” from the Attorney General’s Office for the delay.

Merrill has has asked if the Governor has the authority to postpone the election.

A release from Merrill’s office says currently, neither the Code of Alabama nor the Constitution of the State of Alabama allow for the suspension, delay, or postponement of an election once the date has been set. This is why, in 2019, our office asked the Legislature to give the Governor the explicit power to be able to take prescribed action through means that would be codified. Our attempt was unsuccessful but in the 2020 Legislative Session, we have asked Senator Donnie Chesteen and Representative David Standridge to introduce this legislation once again for consideration by the membership of their respective bodies.

But, he notes, that in order to practice social distancing, as recommended by multiple agencies recommend, the election must be postponed.

Merrill says absentee ballots have not yet gone out, so he believes votes in the Runoff Election would not be affected.

The Secretary of State’s Office will continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional updates as they become available.