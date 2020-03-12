SEC suspends regular season competition for all sports, SEC Championship

(WHNT) - The Southeastern Conference announced the suspension of regular season competition for all sports.

The cancelation is based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."

The SEC will provide additional updates on other scheduled SEC championship events as they become available.

The SEC reminds everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).

