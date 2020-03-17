SEC cancels all remaining 2019-2020 competitions

Confetti covers the logo on the floor after an NCAA college basketball game Between Texas A&M and Kentucky in the championship of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 13, 2016. Kentucky won 82-77 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Southeastern Conference said Tuesday it was calling off all remaining competitions and championships for the 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.

The announcement also includes spring football games and pro days.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

ALERT-The @SEC has announced all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all Spring FB Games and remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 17, 2020

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other gatherings, are still suspended through at least April 15.

Fans who bought tickets from the SEC office or an SEC university for the SEC Softball Tournament and SEC Baseball Tournament would receive full ticket refunds by March 31, the conference said.