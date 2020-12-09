Scottsboro store deals with low supply and high demand for guns, ammo

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The demand for firearms and ammunition has skyrocketed in a time of the coronavirus where the demand has slowed to a near halt to keep manufacturers and production employees healthy.

Business is booming at Scottsboro Gun and Pawn.

“Statistics show there were five million first time gun owners in the first six months of this year,” said co-owner Robert Shook.

Gunmaker Smith and Wesson just reported quarterly earnings and said sales have more than doubled from a year ago.

Bare shelves show the high demand is not being met with a strong flowing supply.

“They’re both extremely difficult to get. Ammunition, firearms. And it doesn’t matter the caliber or the gauge, it’s all hard to get,” said Shook.

Shook’s brother, who is the other co-owner, told News 19 they have never seen in their 33 years of business.

“During the COVID, production ceased and a lot of these companies went back production to half staff. Then, you had the perfect storm. You had the social unrest and then you had an election year all throwed in there together,” said Shook.

Shook explained that his shop is rationing sales to customers to make sure everyone can get their hands on what they need.

A lot of gun owners aren’t going to the range either because ammo is harder to find and because of social distancing.

“Most folks are just choosing, that I’ve found, just choose to sit on ammo and they’re not getting out and practicing maybe like they used to because they don’t know what the future holds,” said one customer that wanted to remain unnamed.

He said the local shop’s prices remain constant unlike other big box stores.

“You can see on some websites stuff going for over a dollar a round that used to cost maybe .35, .36 cents a round,” he added.

Shook said they cut back hours earlier in the coronavirus crisis, but are now back to the normal schedule.

He said they are continuing to take precautions like sanitizing throughout the store daily.