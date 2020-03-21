Sand Mountain Toyota employees cook and give free lunches to students impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - While the COVID-19 crisis has some folks practicing social distancing, it also has communities across the Tennessee Valley coming together.

Sand Mountain Toyota is one of many businesses offering kids who are out of school a free meal.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, employees will grill and give out hamburgers and hotdogs.

They cook several hundred each day.

All parents or driving-age students have to do is drive-through and let them know how many you need.

“No matter what happens, we’re all going to take care of each other and that's kind of the way it’s been," said Service Lane Manager Marshal Brooks. "What we're seeing with local schools and local businesses, as hard of a time as this is, there are a lot of people stepping up to take care not just of the kids, I feel like, everyone in need.

Other businesses including Lowe's and Fast Fixin Foods in Boaz donated money to Sand Mountain Toyota to keep food stocked.

Employees will be handing out meals until schools start back.