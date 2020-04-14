Sam’s Club to launch ‘Hero Hours’ for health care workers and first responders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sam’s Club is setting aside time every Sunday for first responders and health care workers to shop inside its stores without the required membership.

The company announced on Twitter on Monday, that healthcare workers and first responders can shop for two hours without a membership as a part of Sam’s Club ‘Hero Hours’.

This starts on Sunday, April 19. The retail warehouse club says membership will not be required to shop during these hours and employees will be provided masks and practicing social distancing.

‘Hero Hours’ will run every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

We’re proud to help the first responders and healthcare workers who help all of us. Every Sunday from 8-10 a.m. we’ll offer special hero hours nationally to help your community’s heroes do what they do best – keep you safe. No membership is required to shop during hero hours. pic.twitter.com/pRWtBM2RjC — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) April 13, 2020

Sam’s Club also says the initiative will be implemented at all clubs nationwide.