Sam’s Club to have special shopping hours and concierge service for seniors and at-risk customers

Sam’s Club announced they are introducing two new programs to support senior and at-risk customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Taking care of members is at the heart of our business. We know some members may need extra help during this time. So we’re introducing two new programs to support seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems, to make sure these members have a special experience in the club.”

Special Shopping Hours

Starting Thursday, March 26 until further notice, Sam’s Club locations nationwide will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

Concierge “Shop from Your Car” Service

Sam’s Club is also introducing a new concierge service. During the special shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, these members can shop Sam’s Club without ever leaving their car. From a designated parking location, members in need can place their order from their car, and a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list.