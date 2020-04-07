Salvation Army steps up to feed residents in Huntsville, Decatur

(WHNT) – All Salvation Army shelters in Alabama are operating 24/7 due to the statewide Stay-at-Home order.

According to the press release, COVID-19 has increased community feedings and other services.

The Salvation Army says they are still providing social services by appointment but thrift stores will remain closed.

The Salvation Army in Decatur is offering a to-go style community dinner at this time. The Decatur shelter provides three meals a day for residents. However, the Salvation Army says they only have enough food to provide meals for the next two weeks.

The shelter in Huntsville serves three meals a day to residents and is continuing to provide meals to the community via the mobile canteen. The canteen will provide a daily breakfast at the Huntsville Corps front gate from 6:00 am – 6:30 am and a daily dinner from 5:00 pm – 6:20 pm.

Both shelters are in need of food, personal hygiene kits, and financial help. If you can support, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give.

They say if any residents show signs of COVID-19, they will be isolated in a separate living space and referred to the hospital.

Cleaning and social distancing efforts have increased throughout the shelter due to extended hours.