Russellville teacher greeted with parade after 9 month battle with COVID-19

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Students held a parade for a teacher who returned to class after a nine-month absence due to COVID-19.

The Russellville City Schools system shared a photo post on social media stating:

“After 264 DAYS, our very own Linda Holcomb is HOME!! There are hardly words to express how thankful we were to see her smiling face this morning as her two daughters, Torey and Sara, escorted her home from Helen Keller Hospital after fighting Covid and its effects for almost 9 whole months. Linda has been greatly missed by her friends, co-workers, and students at RCS, but she was still teaching us while she was gone! Throughout her battle with this virus, she has been a shining example of perseverance, determination, and strength to us all! We have watched our whole community come together to pray for her, offer words of encouragement, and look with hope towards this day when she would finally be able to come HOME. Continue to remember Linda and her girls as she continues her recovery process at home. Her girls have been an amazing source of support throughout her whole journey! We are so happy for all of them and thankful for the miracle we’ve all been able to witness through Linda!!”

