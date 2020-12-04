Rural nursing facilities hoping for more guidance on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – When the FDA gives the green light on COVID-19 vaccines, Operation Warp Speed officials say the vaccine will be out the door immediately. The first 20 million doses will likely go to hospitals for frontline workers, while other doses go to nursing facilities.

Operation Warp Speed says each jurisdiction will be given an vaccine allocation. From there the state/jurisdiction picks where and how much vaccine will be shipped.

As of this moment, it appears hospitals, pharmacies and universities will have access to the proper cold storage units needed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. General Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed has voiced confidence that cold storage should not be a top concern as he believes the vaccines will be used just as soon as they arrive. However, Wednesday, General Perna did say the second vaccine doses will be held back from the first in an attempt to not overload states and rural areas.

“They (ADPH) gave us their interim plan. But it doesn’t have a lot of specifics to the details,” said Cam DeArman, the administrator of Burns Nursing Home in Russelville.

DeArman’s nursing facility was one of the first in North Alabama to have a major spike in COVID-19 cases. Seven months ago, they had 48 cases and 3 deaths. The numbers have swayed up and down over the last few months but as of Wednesday, Burns has no known COVID-19 cases.

The nursing home along with countless others does have a more pressing problem though.

“We have a freezer. But we don’t have one that is 50 below,” said DeArman.

The facility knows they will get vaccines eventually. They don’t know when or how much. Or even who they will get it from. DeArman knows of two possibilites.

“Getting them from hospitals who have the ultra-cold storage. That will then distribute them to you,” said DeArman.

Prior to DeArman’s interview with NEWS 19, they expected a hospital would facilitate the vaccine process. However, after informing Burns Nursing Home of recent information from an Operation Warp Speed press update, it now appears they might get vaccines from a private pharmacy.

“They’re supposed to be giving free doses to the long-term care providers. But that’s another avenue. I don’t know which would be first,” said DeArman.

Burns Nursing Home management also wonders if certain nursing facilities will be given priority if their case numbers are higher. DeArman says the facility has struggled to assess their numbers at times because of false-positive tests that come from rapid COVID-19 tests.