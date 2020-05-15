Rosie’s Cantina closes south location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rosie’s Mexican Cantina has closed its South Memorial Parkway location after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant said in a post Friday afternoon that the employee was sent home May 9 after reporting they were not feeling well. The restaurant learned Friday of the positive test result, according to the post.

Rosie’s said it will close the south location until May 27 and will “extensively sanitize” the entire restaurant in advance of its planned reopening date.