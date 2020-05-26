Rosie’s Cantina changes reopen date for parkway location after 2 more employees test positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rosie’s Mexican Cantina closed its South Memorial Parkway location on May 15th after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19. But in a post on Tuesday, May 26th, the restaurant reported that two more employees tested positive for the virus.

Rosie’s originally planned to reopen it’s South Parkway location on May 27th after extensively sanitizing the entire restaurant. But now, the popular cantina plans to reopen on Monday, June 1st at 11:00 a.m.

According to the restaurant, that will be 17 days since the employees who tested positive worked.

Rosie’s Mexican Cantina says the employees are home and doing well.