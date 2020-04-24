Robot helping assess patients who may have COVID-19

Meet Spot, a robot designed to help assess people who could be infected with COVID-19.

Developed by a company in Massachusetts, it works by approaching a patient suspected of having the virus.

An iPad is attached to the robot, and the patient can talk to a nurse or doctor in realtime.

This helps reduce the number of health care workers being exposed to COVID-19 and also cuts down on some of the need for personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves.



Spot is currently being used at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Department in Boston.