Report suspected COVID-19 fraud using this hotline

As the world continues to fight the global pandemic known as coronaviurs, criminals are figuring out ways to scam money. If you notice something like this going on, please report any schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline.

You can reach the NCDF by calling 1-866-720-5721, or email at disaster@leo.gov.

“Alabamians and Americans need to remain vigilant and not fall for the fraudsters, hucksters, and con artists. The Department of Justice and all of our law enforcement partners resolve to investigate and prosecute anyone seeking to illegally gain from this crisis,” Town said. “Our elder population are often targets. Let’s not wash away our common sense. Be aware! Be alert! Be sensible! We resolve to be vigilant.”

Some examples of these schemes include:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

The NCDF can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes. The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state Attorneys General and local authorities.