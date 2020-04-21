Rep. Mo Brooks, business leaders asking Gov. Ivey to reopen the state

Representative Mo Brooks, on behalf of the Fifth Congressional District, is asking Governor Ivey to reopen the state.

The recommendations come from a panel of 15 business leaders and lawmakers in north Alabama. This request offers alternatives and replacements for Governor Ivey’s stay at home order. It specifically addresses how the order has caused the economy to collapse, people to lose jobs, and businesses to close.

The list consists of seven recommendations to opening up the state – the first three are variations of the governor’s stay-home order. They are recommending that after the stay-at-home order expires at the end of the month, that no government action be taken to extend it. The second recommendation asks for the stay-at-home-order to be stopped immediately, or keep the stay-at-home order intact, but make it mandatory that any person who tests positive for COVID-19 be quarantined in place for two weeks.

There are many different options that are listed in this request. The common theme is less government mandates and a push to get healthy Alabamians back to normal life.