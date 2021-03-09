Reflections from the front lines of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The last year has been hard on almost everyone.

With masking and quarantines, COVID-19 has touched everyone’s lives in some way.

It’s been especially tough for front line medical workers who have been on an emotional roller coaster – dealing with some of the most dangerous aspects of the pandemic.

“It was a very tough year, not only physically, but emotionally, psychologically,” said Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui, an infectious disease consultant at Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Siddiqui helps those who are sometimes at the brink of death.

“We’ve all had our moments,” she said. “We’ve all had our weak moments and we got through them with each other’s support.”

Siddiqui says one of her toughest moments came when her uncle died from COVID-19 in her home country of Pakistan.

“It broke my heart,” Siddiqui said. “We lost him in four weeks and I was here. I wanted to be there to help him. It’s hard to lose your family. At that point my heart was broken a little bit and I was telling myself ‘we just need to get over this pandemic.'”

One of her most fond memories, during the pandemic, was when an elderly woman fighting the effects of COVID-19 was taken off a respirator.

The woman could have easily died but pulled through, Siddiqui said.

“We sent her to an assisted facility and after a few weeks, she was sent home and she’s still living. I spoke to her and I was very thrilled and excited to hear her voice.”

Siddiqui says she sees light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines and the decreasing number of those hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I believe if we are united we can do anything. You can face any challenge.”

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of medical professionals around the world.

Dr. Siddiqui says there weren’t any COVID related deaths or resignations among the staff she works with.