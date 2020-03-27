Redstone Federal Credit Union employee tests positive for COVID-19

An offsite Redstone Federal Credit Union employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Redstone FCU, the employee had no contact with any members.

Redstone FCU said they learned about the confirmed case late Thursday, closed the offsite office, notified the Alabama Department of Public Health, and began cleaning the facility.

Nine other employees had contact with the employee and are quarantined, according to Redstone FCU.

President and CEO Joe Newberry issued a statement saying he was “saddened.”

“We are saddened to hear one of our team members has contracted the virus. We are keeping in contact with that person to make sure they have everything they need for a swift recovery. We want our members and our communities to know that we are adapting to this situation daily while keeping the needs of our members and employees a priority.” Joe Newberry, Redstone Federal Credit Union President/CEO