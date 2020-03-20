Redstone Arsenal reopening Fox Army Health Pharmacy, special hours in effect at Exchange and Commissary

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Friday, Redstone Arsenal announced changes to hours at both the Post Exchange and Commissary.

From 8-10 a.m., the Post Exchange will be open only for elderly and high risk people.

The same will apply at the Commissary between 9 a.m. and noon.

These hour changes began Friday and apply until further notice.

Fox Army Health Center will reopen in two stages after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, March 23, Fox Army Health Center Pharmacy will reopen for prescription refills only.

Team Redstone expects the Pharmacy to fully reopen on Wednesday, March 25.

The Solider for Life Transition Assistance Program will telework until further notice. Anyone who needs to schedule retirement briefings should contact (256) 876-3295 or jazmine.j.norwood.ctr@mail.mil

The Employee Assistance Program is also on telework until further notice. To schedule an appointment, contact either Ms. Gina Koger at (256) 313-6231 or gina.m.koger.civ@mail.mil or Wanda Gilbert at (256) 285-7840 or wanda.d.gilbert2.civ@mail.mil.

