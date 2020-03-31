Redstone Arsenal designating lane for those coming for COVID-19 testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Tuesday, Redstone Arsenal is making health and safety changes at their gates in an effort to protect the thousands of people who work there.

Beneficiaries including active duty military, retirees and their dependents coming to Redstone Arsenal to be tested for COVID-19 at Fox Army Health Center are being asked to use Gate 9, lane 8 for access.

According to a press release from the Arsenal, guards manning the gate may be wearing additional personal protective equipment.

The guard force on this lane will have an access control point where they process vehicles and occupants that way they maintain a safe distance.

They say during the process the driver will be asked to hold and flip their own access badge.

Guards will not do any medical checks at the gates - people will head to the medical center for the actual testing.

Redstone Arsenal says at this time they are continuing to conduct operations and assessing adjustments to services based on demand.

The Arsenal says if the status of the installation changes, they will notify people through direct communication, their social media, websites, and apps as well as local media.