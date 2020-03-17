Red Cross says there’s a severe blood shortage due to outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Red Cross says hundreds of blood drive cancellations and donors cancelling appointments has them facing a severe blood supply shortage.

Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations, the group said Tuesday. More than 80 percent of the blood the group receives is from blood drives, according to a news release.

In the Alabama-Mississippi Region, 50 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 1,800 fewer blood donations.

The Red Cross said it expects the number of donor cancellations to increase as people isolate themselves in an effort to stop the virus from spreading.

The blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer, according to the group.

The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give. The group said it also is adding safety measures at donation sites to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Madison County donor center is located at 1015 Airport Road SW in Huntsville. It is open at the following times:

Sunday - 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday - Noon-8 p.m.

Wednesday - 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday - Closed

Friday and Saturday - 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

People can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.