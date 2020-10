HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Randolph school officials made the decision to cancel Friday night’s game against Madison Academy after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said they were informed late in the afternoon that two upper school students tested postitive. Officials said they canceled the game out of an abundance of caution.

The Randolph Raiders had already traveled to Madison Academy and gotten off the bus when the decision was made.

— Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) October 2, 2020