quarantinebaking trend unites first time bakers and longtime family chefs

Right now, finding things to do is pretty slim, but maybe you’re practicing culinary skills like baking.

From first timers, to those who have the family chocolate chip cookie recipe memorized by heart, people all over taking part in the #quarantinebaking trend.

But with more people baking, it also mean more runs to the grocery store for ingredients, like flour.

“We experienced in the month of March probably double to triple our normal March,” explained Karen Colberg with King Arthur Flour. “We’re definitely exceeding the level of baking we would normally experience in the fourth quarter, which is the holiday baking season.”

Yeast sales are also up by 400 percent. From carrot cake to banana bread, we wish you all could share some of those quarantine goodies with us. But that probably breaks the social distancing guidelines.