Q&A about selling your home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The COVID-19 outbreak has not slowed down the real estate market in Madison County — yet.

We started the year with less than one thousand homes on the market, and homes are still selling despite low inventory and COVID-19.

Is local real estate impacted by COVID-19?

The short answer is no. It seems almost as if the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted every other industry, except the housing market in Huntsville and Madison County so far.

After speaking with the Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS, they say the home buying process is still competitive in Madison County.

The association says Huntsville and Madison County homes increased in value by 11% over the past year. That’s a good sign the local market is strong despite the pandemic.

Should I look for a home now or wait?

That’s up to you.

“Clients don’t have a lot of time to make a decision in some cases,” said Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS President and CEO Sha Jarboe. She said these clients are making faster decisions and doing it online.

“However for that homeowner who just wants to move versus have to move within the community, we noticed they aren’t jumping quite as quickly right now.”

What about social distancing? I don’t want to put my health at risk.

Health experts recommend social distancing and frequent hand washing to lower the curve of coronavirus infections.

The State of Alabama has more than 130 positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning. Realtors said they would prefer that you stay home too.

“We’re definitely using the technology more these days due to social distancing,” said Jarboe. “Typically, you have scheduled showings at a listing or you have buyers you’re gonna have them in your vehicle, you’re gonna be taking them through homes and opening doors — versus today — where we’re using more technology.”

Will more people see my home online?

Potentially! People have all sorts of tastes and styles when looking for that dream home. FaceTime (if you have an iPhone), 3D tours or any other means via the Internet is replacing in-home walk-throughs.

“We also heard from other realtors — locally — that they’re seeing a rise in the number of hits on their website for their company’s website as well,” said Jarboe. Thats means more eyes could be checking out your property.

Are you sure about that? That’s like using Amazon to shop for home.

Times have changed for a lot of unforeseen and global health reasons right now. Jarboe said most people start their search for homes online anyway.

“Even practicing work in a safe way means we can still help the person out there that’s buying or selling,” said Jarboe.

Huntsville and Madison County residents may have fears surrounding the housing market because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but you don’t have to be nervous.

Social distancing isn’t stopping homebuyers from checking out available homes online and putting in an offer.

The Huntsville market hasn’t slowed down because of COVID-19 concerns yet. Realtors are sanitizing doorknobs and offering virtual tours instead of meeting clients face to face.

“We know that our public site ValleyMLS.com ranks very high in the market for hits statewide as well as nationally,” said Jarboe. “So, for a seller it’s a great benefit to know that many eyes are on their listing.”

If things are fine now, what will happen to the housing market if things get worse?

That’s a fair question, but no one can say for sure what will happen until it actually happens.

The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors said it is keeping a close eye on how well the local and national markets are doing.

Realtors said homes in February were on the market for an average of 40 days. There were 810 homes up for sale, and 544 of them were sold. Our local market is doing better than the national average, which comes in at 80 days. So at least for now, you don’t have to worry.

“We continue to work as if there is going to be no change,” said Jarboe, “but we know that there are going to be points of slow down for this. We know that people are going to possibly decide to wait to look until they see where things are going with COVID-19.”