Publix offering rent relief in Publix-owned shopping centers

LAKELAND, Fla. – Publix is offering rent relief to businesses operating in Publix-owned shopping centers that have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The relief package includes waiving rent for two months, as well as waiving payments for common area maintenance fees and taxes, regardless of the tenant’s access to other relief or assistance.

“As a company that started as a small business 90 years ago, Publix wants to help businesses renting from us survive the economic impact of these unexpected closures,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous.